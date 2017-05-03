Our Bishops Sell Us Down the River...



Yesterday, the Guardian posted this tawdry little attempt to attack Catholic education.

The author, Peter Wilby, makes no attempt whatsoever to hide his utter contempt for the Church. Although he seems unable to find a viable target for his spite, despite his very best efforts.

Indeed, the interviewee, Archbishop Malcolm McMahon is rather quoted in the interview as saying:
“You do this for a living, do you? You ask questions based on inaccurate information?”
The evident hauteur is all the more amusing as it appears to completely go over Wilby's head.

The other thing clear from the interview is that Archbishop McMahon does not put forward any valid arguments, reasons, or explanation against Wilby's line of questioning. Of course there are excellent answers to his questions, but the Archbishop seems to either be ignorant of them, or above communicating them to a journalist. Of course it would not be beyond the ken of Guardian journalists to edit the interview in a way which shows the worst of what was said, but it is still hugely disappointing that an opportunity to engage with the culture is so obviously missed. Net result? Readers of the Guardian will no doubt be further confirmed in the prejudice, Catholic schools and education are further marginalised and seen as isolationist.

Wilby does his level best to stir the lefty hatred:
though discrimination has long been outlawed, the church hierarchy now feels threatened by an increasingly secular society. They defend their schools fiercely.
Oh were only that the truth Peter!

A new document from the Catholic Education Service (CES) shows just how wrong Wilby is in this regard. The hierarchy is in full capitulation to secular society! It is in full appeasement mode! It is DESPERATE to shed any vestige of Catholic truth and seeks only to be accepted.

This atrocious document actually uses papal tweets as a source and completely refuses to state Catholic teaching on sexuality in order to put things into context. Surely the document ought to be empowering Catholic teachers to stick to the Catechism rather than pandering to LGBT as a poor oppressed victim group? All bullying should be zero tolerance so why do we need to pay special attention to particular minority groups? Why single out sexual orientation over poverty, weight, political or religious views or even how cool any individual is perceived to be? What can possibly motivate this direction if it is not pandering to the PC brigade and signalling a full abandonment of Catholic principles?

Please read the document. I'm furious. It's Stonewall propaganda with a Catholic label on it. It is utter tripe.

Most essentially, I feel that our hierarchy don't really believe what they stand for. They almost seem shocked when we, the laity, hold to Christ's teachings or express concern at their next radical step towards appeasement and secularisation. They are constantly on the move, desperately seeking the glory of acceptance from the establishment.

Is it mere coincidence how this document from our bishops appears to mirror this document from the Church of England, three years ago?

Many of us regularly express concern that the Catholic establishment seem to want to follow down the same road as the Anglican Church, despite the fact that, by their own admission, that road is only leading them to assured self-destruction. This document from the CES really does nothing to abate such concerns!

One thing seems abundantly clear: the comments made by Dame Louise Casey last autumn before the select committee about homophobic Catholic schools must be driving this. I would suggest that the CES are bending over backwards to appease and accommodate DfE policy in order to secure the abolition of the 50% cap on admissions for new schools. As long as any new Catholic school is a full vehicle of the state to "queer" the next generation, then Whitehall will be happy and keep the money flowing.

From my experience in education as a parent and a foundation governor, I think most Catholic schools (head teachers and governors) consider that, as 90% of their funding comes from the state, they have no alternative had better do what the state says. My experience is that they have very little idea what Catholic education is or should be, and so it isn't capitulating much to just keep your head down and do your best to accommodate the secular agenda. As for independents, most of their income comes from fee paying secularists and secularised Catholics so they conform in the hope of not losing their income base

This document certainly convinces me of one thing:

The CES is utterly unfit for purpose.


Comments

  1. Thanks for sharing this. The level of capitulation and accomodation is often mind-boggling...Still we are called to be saints!

    ReplyDelete

  2. "The CEW is utterly unfit for purpose"

    Let's peel the onion back a bit: the Catholic Bishops of England and Wales are, barring a very small handful, not for for purpose. I share your fury but this is far from surprising. This is the new religion. Solid snd recognisable Catholicism now exists in very small pockets sadly. It might as well have been produced by the CofE.

    ReplyDelete

  3. Sorry, Mark, I tried, I realy did but I just couldn't put myself through reading this crap at this time of day ((9.30 m). Maybe after I've been down the pub and had a go at the Times crossword. Honest, I was struggling when I read the first bit of the Table of Contents "Definitions of homophobic and biphobic bullying.... page 3" page 3! and it wasn't a joke! Has nobody told these people that a "phobia" is an IRRATIONAL fear?

    ReplyDelete

  4. The Catholic Education Service is like the Holy Roman Empire, which, as every schoolboy *used* to know, was neither holy, nor Roman, nor an empire.

    ReplyDelete

  5. May I recommend "The Global Sexual Revolution: Destruction of Freedom in the Name of Freedom" by Gabrielle Kuby which provides a helpful corrective to the all-pervasive BBC Radio 4 outlook. It should, in my opinion, be required reading for all involved in Catholic Education.

    ReplyDelete

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Romans say "Basta!"

Image
Overnight, Rome has been covered in fly posters like this one:


The legend reads:

<<Oi Frankie, you have emasculated Congregations, suspended priests, decapitated the Order of Malta and the Franciscans of the Immaculate, ignored Cardinals...But where is your mercy?>>

Christians faced with the ravages of Bergoglio...Roma e' tappezzata - Rome is carpeted!


A source told me that the posters near the Vatican have already been covered up; but they ARE ALL OVER ROME!!

Newman, Letter to the Duke of Norfolk, Diff., II, 279-280 

Here I am led to interpose a remark;—it is plain, then, that there are those near, or with access, to the Holy Father, who would, if they could, go much further in the way of assertion and command, than the divine Assistentia, which overshadows him, wills or permits; so {280} that his acts and his words on doctrinal subjects must be carefully scrutinised and weighed, before we can be sure what really he has said. Utterances which must be received as comin…
Keep reading

Pope Francis is Speaking about Retirement...

According to Damian Thompson & the new Spectator's religion podcast, rumours from Rome are that the Pope has spoken to numerous people about his intention to follow Pope Benedict and retire in the next few years, but only after several consistories have suitably stacked the deck in favour of liberal progressive Cardinals.

According to the discussion, Cardinal Tagle is already campaigning to be 'the next Francis'!






You'll note Cristina Odone's lavish praise of the pope for his appeal to popularism. But the fact that he is popular among non-Catholics and among those who are at odds with Catholic teaching in some way speaks volumes about the failure of the modern Church to preach the Gospel of Christ, the Gospel which challenges us to change and conform our lives to God.

For me it seems clear that the more the Church conforms to the world, the less relevant it will become.





Keep reading

Is it right to criticise the Pope?

Image
There's no doubt that we Catholics are in an unenviable mess right now, a mess caused directly by the person elected to guide us and speak clearly about the faith which was deposited by Christ and His Apostles.

But given the doctrines of Papal Primacy and infallibility, can we criticise the Holy Father? Perhaps Steve Skojek answered this question more eloquently and expansively in May 2015 after Pope Francis made the deeply questionable appointment Timothy Radcliffe to the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace.

Of course things have got a good deal worse since then, but his words are just as valid, especially that: "Being afraid to speak the truth in times like these is a very dangerous thing indeed."
It strikes me as a most common Catholic reaction to ignore problems, especially problems like this. Perhaps we think that God will take care of it? Or that to admit there are issues somehow damages the Church? Personally I think this is not a healthy attitude or any sor…
Keep reading