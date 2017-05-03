Our Bishops Sell Us Down the River...
Yesterday, the Guardian posted this tawdry little attempt to attack Catholic education.
The author, Peter Wilby, makes no attempt whatsoever to hide his utter contempt for the Church. Although he seems unable to find a viable target for his spite, despite his very best efforts.
Indeed, the interviewee, Archbishop Malcolm McMahon is rather quoted in the interview as saying:
“You do this for a living, do you? You ask questions based on inaccurate information?”The evident hauteur is all the more amusing as it appears to completely go over Wilby's head.
The other thing clear from the interview is that Archbishop McMahon does not put forward any valid arguments, reasons, or explanation against Wilby's line of questioning. Of course there are excellent answers to his questions, but the Archbishop seems to either be ignorant of them, or above communicating them to a journalist. Of course it would not be beyond the ken of Guardian journalists to edit the interview in a way which shows the worst of what was said, but it is still hugely disappointing that an opportunity to engage with the culture is so obviously missed. Net result? Readers of the Guardian will no doubt be further confirmed in the prejudice, Catholic schools and education are further marginalised and seen as isolationist.
Wilby does his level best to stir the lefty hatred:
though discrimination has long been outlawed, the church hierarchy now feels threatened by an increasingly secular society. They defend their schools fiercely.Oh were only that the truth Peter!
A new document from the Catholic Education Service (CES) shows just how wrong Wilby is in this regard. The hierarchy is in full capitulation to secular society! It is in full appeasement mode! It is DESPERATE to shed any vestige of Catholic truth and seeks only to be accepted.
This atrocious document actually uses papal tweets as a source and completely refuses to state Catholic teaching on sexuality in order to put things into context. Surely the document ought to be empowering Catholic teachers to stick to the Catechism rather than pandering to LGBT as a poor oppressed victim group? All bullying should be zero tolerance so why do we need to pay special attention to particular minority groups? Why single out sexual orientation over poverty, weight, political or religious views or even how cool any individual is perceived to be? What can possibly motivate this direction if it is not pandering to the PC brigade and signalling a full abandonment of Catholic principles?
Please read the document. I'm furious. It's Stonewall propaganda with a Catholic label on it. It is utter tripe.
Most essentially, I feel that our hierarchy don't really believe what they stand for. They almost seem shocked when we, the laity, hold to Christ's teachings or express concern at their next radical step towards appeasement and secularisation. They are constantly on the move, desperately seeking the glory of acceptance from the establishment.
Is it mere coincidence how this document from our bishops appears to mirror this document from the Church of England, three years ago?
Many of us regularly express concern that the Catholic establishment seem to want to follow down the same road as the Anglican Church, despite the fact that, by their own admission, that road is only leading them to assured self-destruction. This document from the CES really does nothing to abate such concerns!
One thing seems abundantly clear: the comments made by Dame Louise Casey last autumn before the select committee about homophobic Catholic schools must be driving this. I would suggest that the CES are bending over backwards to appease and accommodate DfE policy in order to secure the abolition of the 50% cap on admissions for new schools. As long as any new Catholic school is a full vehicle of the state to "queer" the next generation, then Whitehall will be happy and keep the money flowing.
From my experience in education as a parent and a foundation governor, I think most Catholic schools (head teachers and governors) consider that, as 90% of their funding comes from the state, they have no alternative had better do what the state says. My experience is that they have very little idea what Catholic education is or should be, and so it isn't capitulating much to just keep your head down and do your best to accommodate the secular agenda. As for independents, most of their income comes from fee paying secularists and secularised Catholics so they conform in the hope of not losing their income base
This document certainly convinces me of one thing:
The CES is utterly unfit for purpose.
Thanks for sharing this. The level of capitulation and accomodation is often mind-boggling...Still we are called to be saints!ReplyDelete
"The CEW is utterly unfit for purpose"ReplyDelete
Let's peel the onion back a bit: the Catholic Bishops of England and Wales are, barring a very small handful, not for for purpose. I share your fury but this is far from surprising. This is the new religion. Solid snd recognisable Catholicism now exists in very small pockets sadly. It might as well have been produced by the CofE.
Sorry, Mark, I tried, I realy did but I just couldn't put myself through reading this crap at this time of day ((9.30 m). Maybe after I've been down the pub and had a go at the Times crossword. Honest, I was struggling when I read the first bit of the Table of Contents "Definitions of homophobic and biphobic bullying.... page 3" page 3! and it wasn't a joke! Has nobody told these people that a "phobia" is an IRRATIONAL fear?ReplyDelete
The Catholic Education Service is like the Holy Roman Empire, which, as every schoolboy *used* to know, was neither holy, nor Roman, nor an empire.ReplyDelete
May I recommend "The Global Sexual Revolution: Destruction of Freedom in the Name of Freedom" by Gabrielle Kuby which provides a helpful corrective to the all-pervasive BBC Radio 4 outlook. It should, in my opinion, be required reading for all involved in Catholic Education.ReplyDelete