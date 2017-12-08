Far from gossip, The Dictator Pope is "absolutely reliable"

Overnight, Rome has been covered in fly posters like this one:





The legend reads:



<<Oi Frankie, you have emasculated Congregations, suspended priests, decapitated the Order of Malta and the Franciscans of the Immaculate, ignored Cardinals...But where is your mercy?>>



Christians faced with the ravages of Bergoglio...Roma e' tappezzata - Rome is carpeted!





A source told me that the posters near the Vatican have already been covered up; but they ARE ALL OVER ROME!!



Newman, Letter to the Duke of Norfolk, Diff., II, 279-280



Here I am led to interpose a remark;—it is plain, then, that there are those near, or with access, to the Holy Father, who would, if they could, go much further in the way of assertion and command, than the divine Assistentia, which overshadows him, wills or permits; so {280} that his acts and his words on doctrinal subjects must be carefully scrutinised and weighed, before we can be sure what really he has said. Utterances which must be received as comin…