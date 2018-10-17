This is what happens to "disturbers of the [false] peace"

Father David Marsden, a Priest who formerly tutored at Oscott College, considered by many to be the best seminary in England and Wales, has broken ranks blown the whistle on the gay subculture in the institution.

"If you knowingly permit unreasonable judgements, they will very soon be unjust judgements. If you knowingly permit unjust judgements they will very soon be cruel judgements."

No doubt Fr. Marsden will now be publicly vilified, but will the bishops even comment? Their usualis to keep silent and wait for such storms to pass, but if you are giving money to promote vocations, would you be happy giving it to an organisation as clearly at odds as this priest claims Oscott is? If your son is considering a vocation, would you be happy with his formation taking place at such a place where he will inevitably encounter a scandalous lifestyle at odds with his formation?As G. K. Chesterton puts itSadly, this is where the Catholic hierarchy in this country are and indeed, have been for some time.I think, at the very least, we deserve some explanation and direction from the bishops at whom Fr. Marsden directs his letter. And please, do pray for him!