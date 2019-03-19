Francis promotes a pervert - everyone just shrugs

At Presser for Vatican Sexual Abuse Summit #PBC2019 @inesanma asks how can we believe that this is the end of cover-ups, "when at the end of the day, Pope Francis himself covered-up for a Bishop in Argentina who had gay porn on his phone", referring to Argentine Bishop Zanchetta pic.twitter.com/RN8txTMbTi February 24, 2019





Her disposition makes her question all the more brave and unusual in my estimation, and also all the more significant. Even those predisposed to supporting Francis are voicing grave concerns with his leadership and choices which consistently damages his credibility and raise serious questions about his judgement.





San Martin hasn't let it go either, she has followed up her question with at least two thorough reports. In this article she states that

few cases touch the pontiff quite as directly as that of Argentine Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta, who was brought to Rome at the pope’s personal initiative and who now stands accused of abuse.

Those featured in the pornographic images weren’t seminarians, and, though young, they weren’t minors.

...included gay porn featuring young men, but not minors, as well as images of Zanchetta touching himself. They were allegedly sent to unknown third parties.





Gay porn was found on Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta's phone which made him unsuitable for ministry but suitable for Francis to appoint him to a high ranking position in the Vatican.



Local newspaper El Tribuno published documents from 2015 and 2016 that prove the Vatican, including the pope, knew about the bishop’s improper behavior. There were also allegations of financial wrongdoing. Zanchetta was not suspected of stealing money, but of failing to report diocesan income.

In the words of a priest in Oran, who requested to remain anonymous because of fear of retaliation, “it was obvious that something was wrong with him, but we had no knowledge of abuse.”

A high-ranking Vatican official said that he “couldn’t deny this is what happened with Zanchetta, and with many others,” before adding that “hopefully, that wasn’t my case.”

The fact that no minors were involved meant that no crime had been committed according to Argentine law, meaning the only avenue was the Vatican.

Both in Rome and in Argentina, the attitude of clerics seems to be of terrified shoulder-shrugging. The general consensus seems to be that, in the absence of actionable evidence of criminal wrongdoing against minors, the only thing to do with a bishop who also happens to be a pervert is to give him a cushy Vatican post.