The Amazonian Dust Settles...

Traditionalists fumed; progressive Catholics loved it. Surely, the liberals thought, this is the pope who will rid the church of the insistence on celibacy for the priesthood and allow married priests? And might he, just might he, even allow female priests, or at least deacons?

This is interesting, because it contradicts those who are never critical of anything Pope Francis does, who have tried to play down these expectations saying things like:

Francis goes in a different direction from the one the media narrative is expecting. Will the exhortation just be seen as kicking the can down the road, a sign that one 'side' has won out? Or will we see what Francis is trying to do, which goes far deeper? #QueridaAmazonia February 12, 2020 However, there's not even agreement among papal sycophants. Massimo Faggioli seemed to disagree with Austen, furiously retweeting Antonio Spadaro's suggestions that it was all about the final document & Czerny's comments at the presser which were immediately corrected by Baldisseri (see here ).

February 12, 2020 Pepinster's conclusion seems to sum up this duality:

Francis has now put himself in a position where he has infuriated his traditionalist critics and alienated his previous supporters – without really solving the shortage of priests in the Amazon. The man from the ends of the Earth has proved to be a disruptive figure in ways that no one expected. Pepinster's conclusion seems to sum up this duality:





Pepinster can't help but reveal her own complete misunderstanding of the faith in her article however as Dr Joseph Shaw points out in the tweet below this quote:

Francis, through his experience in Argentina, believes the church must get its hands dirty and live alongside the people, both in practical and spiritual terms. But the heart of the Catholic church is still the communal experience of the mass – and for that you need a priest. If women are excluded from that crucial role, then they are not engaged in what is at the centre of Catholic faith. Despite desperate attempts to spin it otherwise, and for whatever reason (though the disappearance of ++Ganswein would seem to indicate the book had something to do with it ), the pope's progressive plans did not come off. He spent years building expectations and ultimately could not deliver. There may be another way forward for these ideas: his "synodal way" rubbish which will further undermine and water-down Catholicism's moral leadership in the world. But we have a bit of breathing room at least. Despite Austen Ivereigh and co trying desperately to spin this into some kind of victory, or grand plan, it's just the usual Francis mess.Pepinster can't help but reveal her own complete misunderstanding of the faith in her article however as Dr Joseph Shaw points out in the tweet below this quote: