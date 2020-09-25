Pope Francis Backs The Wrong Horse....Again

If you care about the Church, you're probably struggling a bit at the moment for lots of reasons. With Jorge Bergoglio at the reigns as Pope Francis, it feels like a mad old parish priest well past his sell by date is running things. He doesn't care about theology, canon law, doctrine, or the effect his decisions have. He supports and promotes the UN, which has at its' heart a dubious strategy of population control. Most of his teaching seems troublingly pantheistic, and occasionally contains more than a feint whiff of direct opposition to Catholic teaching, and I quote:

Today we hear the voice of creation admonishing us to return to our rightful place in the natural created order – to remember that we are part of this interconnected web of life, not its masters. #SeasonOfCreation — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) September 3, 2020

However perhaps the most troubling dimension to Jose Bergoglio's reign as the supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church is his consistent association with men of dubious moral character. Not only does he associate with them, he saves them, he defends them, sometimes vociferously to the point where he gets himself into trouble, and worse of all, he promotes them to important and influential positions.

A lot of people who speak to me about the faith say that he's "nice". Their impression is that he is a "nice" man. Someone said to me last week "He's such a nice man", but they're blind. Perhaps their blindness results from the much commented on disinterest from the secular press.

Here are a few examples:

Cardinal "nighty-night baby" Tobin, promoted by Pope Francis, a Cardinal who stated that Church teaching on homosexuality is "unfortunate". It is beyond me frankly to understand how one can be a Cardinal in the Catholic Church and consider its' main teaching document "unfortunate" - doesn't anyone else see a problem here? Tobin, who recently endorsed Joe Biden for the presidency of the United States of America, also allows a Satanic music station operating under his authority in his Diocese.



The archbishop of Bruges, Jozef De Kesel, was known to promote the ordination of women and the making voluntary of priestly celibacy, and was credibly accused of knowingly appointing a pastor who had molested a child. Francis made him a cardinal.